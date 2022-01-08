William "Bee" Wynn
February 20, 1931 - January 2, 2022
William "Bee" Brown Wynn, age 90, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Sunday January 2, 2022. He was born on February 20, 1931, in Virginia, son of the late Joseph Wynn and Hazel Brown Wynn. He was preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn Malone and Ethel Roberts and brother, Earl Wynn.
He was a retired janitor he worked for Rural Retreat High School.
He is survived by his son, Roger D. Wynn and wife Beverly; grandson, Scott Wynn and wife, Crystal; granddaughter, Lori Whittaker and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Jacob Wynn and wife, Makenzie, and Josh Wynn; great-granddaughter, Allie Whittaker; sisters, Helen Bass, Rita Hundley, Mary Elizabeth Monahan and husband, Jack, and Gladys Havens; sister-in-law, Betsy Wynn, and several nieces, and nephews.
Private family funeral services were held Thursday January 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Lindsey Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Dunford Officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will be in Black Lick Cemetery in Rural Retreat, Va.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Wynn family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Lindsey Funeral Home
219 N. Main St., Rural Retreat, VA 24368
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 8, 2022.