Fred B. Walters

July 21, 1957 - September 23, 2020

Fred Bryan (Mott) Walters, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on July 21, 1957 in Longview, Wash., to parents, Emery Mott and Mary Carol (Fox) Hughart of Longview, Wash.

Fred graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1975. After spending most of his life in Longview, Wash., he relocated to the San Antonio area with his family where he lived for the last 16 years. Fred loved to hunt, golf and fish with his brothers and close friends, as well as tinkering in the garage, woodworking, welding and wouldn't hesitate to lend a hand with automotive repairs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emery Mott. Fred is survived by his wife of 37 years Rebecca D. Walters; his daughter, Erin Walters, son, Dylan Walters; his mother, Mary Carol; his sister Joyce D'Amore, Brothers Ron and Jim, and two grandchildren.

His memorial service will be October 3, 2020 at 11am. This will be located at Porter Loring North Chapel 2102 North Loop 1604 East.

Pastor David Miracle will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

