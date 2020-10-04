Virginia Lorraine Pickering Abrams

March 18, 1925 - September 22, 2020

Born in Seattle, Lorraine spent her happy childhood in the Sunnyside district and attended Latona Elementary. Her family attended Our Savior's Lutheran Church in downtown Seattle, and Lorraine's confirmation picture is still on display there. In her teens, the Pickering family moved to Bellingham where Lorraine graduated from Bellingham High in 1942. She attended Western Washington College and received her teaching degree. Her first teaching job was with the Marysville Schools, and she helped in the war effort by working for Boeing in Seattle during WW II.

After marrying the love of her life, Richard Melbourne Abrams (married for 59 years), she left the classroom to raise her three children. When the children left home, she returned to the classroom at Northlake and Kessler Elementary Schools in Longview after substitute teaching for many years. She loved her students like her own children, and made sure they all had food to eat at Thanksgiving and presents at Christmas. She was a long time member at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Lorraine lived a life of service always serving others before herself and her kindness was unmatched. She was a shining light in our universe and in the altered words of a Springsteen song: "When they built you Mother, they turned dust into gold. When they built you Mother, they broke the mold."

Lorraine spent her last few years being cared for by her son, Scott, in Bend, Oregon. She is survived by her three children: Cathy (Ciszek), Dick(wife Trudy) and Scott(wife Torree) Abrams, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her kindness and love of life will always live on in her children and grandchildren.