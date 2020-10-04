Richard "Dick" Warren Williams

January 21, 1943 - September 20, 2020

Richard, "Dick" Warren Williams was born January 21, 1943 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Roy Christopher Williams and Geraldine Claire (Gilbertson) Williams. He had one brother, Donald Williams, and one sister, Deloris Williams. His father's primary career was with the Army, so the family moved frequently when Dick was growing up. Dick graduated from Corvallis High School and entered the Army. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Apple, and they were blessed with two children, Kimberly and David. After an honorable discharge from the military Dick attended Oregon State University and graduated with a degree in Business. His first job after graduation was at Longview Fibre Company, now West Rock, in Longview, Washington. This proved to be his only employer in his career, and 36 years later he retired from this company.

Dick's first marriage ended in divorce. He then married Claralee Wildfong Adkins and they were married for 41 years. Dick and Claralee were best friends and shared many adventures and travels during their wonderful years together.

A man passionate about life, Dick had many varied hobbies. He loved fishing, especially in the Columbia River or Pacific Ocean. After retiring he developed a love for rockhounding. Dick would often say, it looks like a good week to go rockhounding and off he and Claralee would go. He also enjoyed this activity with his son David. In his retirement years, fishing and rockhounding were enjoyed not only with family, but with many friends as well.

Dick loved Jesus and was at church almost every Sunday, even when his Parkinson's Disease made it difficult for him to walk and talk. His favorite verses in the Bible were Romans 12:1-2(NLT): And so, dear brothers and sisters, I plead with you to give your bodies to God because of all he has done for you. Let them be a living and holy sacrifice - the kind he will find acceptable. This is truly the way to worship him. Don't copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God's will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.

One of Dick's greatest loves was his family, and he always wanted the best for each one. He looked forward to family member visits and enjoyed family vacations.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Williams. He is survived by his wife, Claralee; his sister, Deloris (Ronald) Anderson; his daughter Kimberly (Mark) McAlpin and grandson Cameron McAlpin; and his son David (Sherri-May) Williams and adult grandchildren Elizabeth Massey, Michael Elkinton and Curtis Williams. He is also survived by great grandchildren Hunter Marrhuis and Aiden Elkinton and step-great grandchildren Mason Burton, Gavin Burton and Carly-Mae Burton. Dick is also survived by one nephew, Mason Williams and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held in June 2021. Donations in Dick's name may be made to Woodland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 297, Woodland, WA 98674.