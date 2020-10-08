Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norman Ray Fones

Norman Ray Fones

May 26, 1935 - October 3, 2020

Norman Ray Fones, 85, passed away at his home on October 3, 2020. He was born in Longview Wash., on May 26, 1935 to Ernie and Pat Fones.

Norman worked at Weyerhaeuser as a Pipe fitter, where he also retired. In July of 1963 he married Leeanna Fones in Longview.

Norman is survived by his daughter Rachelle Fones, granddaughter Jovana Presnell, Grandson Stefan Presnell, great-grandaughter Khaleese Presnell, great-grandson William Presnell, and sister-in-law Monie Lowe.

He is preceded in death by his wife Leeanna Fones.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.