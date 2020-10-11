Shaffia Darlene Richards

November 19, 1933 - September 24, 2020

On September 24, 2020, Shaffia Darlene Joan Boileau Richards, 86, passed away at home on her farm in Newberg, Ore.

Shaffia was born on November 16, 1933 in Longview, Wash., to Fred and Ruby (Manna) Boileau. Her parents owned the Crest Motel in Kelso and she worked in the cafe while in high school. In 1951, she graduated from Kelso High School and married Roland Richards. Together they had six children: Mark, Gayle, Grant, John, David and Ann Marie. While married to Roland, they owned Cap'n Yoby's Drive-In restaurants and she developed the recipes for the "World Famous" fish and chips and tartar sauce. She also enjoyed entertaining at their West Hills Drive home.

Shaffia moved to Portland in 1971 where she became a potter, signing her pieces with a star and a moon. In the early 1970's she helped host the first Sufi dances in Portland.

In 1975, she moved to Newberg, Ore., and purchased a 14-acre walnut and cherry orchard with a large farmhouse built in the early 1900's. She called her home Moonstar Farm. The beauty she created at the farm and the love and warmth with which she welcomed family and guests was the heart of who she was. In addition to working the farm, she had a thriving massage therapy practice both in Newberg and later at the farm. She was also known throughout Newberg and the wine country for her beautiful flower arrangements which she delivered weekly to local businesses.

Her lifelong passions included gardening, cooking, sewing, canning and food preservation, art and music, traveling and visiting family. She was a member of a local book club for over 30 years and enjoyed the monthly meetings and yearly trips to the beach. Shaffia loved singing with the Choir Group at the Newberg senior center.

Shaffia is survived by her longtime companion, Jay Drevers of McMinnville, Ore., sons and their spouses, Mark and Diane Richards, John and Danila Richards, daughter Gayle Mace, and her husband Kent and daughter Ann Marie (Richards) Hathaway, twelve grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren and her sister Yvonne Redmon of Mossy Rock, Wash.

Shaffia is preceded in death by sons Grant Richards and David Richards.

Due to Covid-19, no service is planned. In remembrance a headstone will be placed in the Noble Pioneer Cemetery in Newberg, Ore.