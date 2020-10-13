Dennis Dotson Koeppen

August 19, 1942 - September 30, 2020

On September 30, 2020, Dennis Dotson Koeppen passed into the loving arms of Jesus. Dennis died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. He battled lung cancer and heart disease until his final breath on earth.

He was born on August 19, 1942, in Cowlitz General Hospital, Longview, Wash. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward L. and Helen M. Koeppen. Survivors include: a sister, Connie L. Gray, Longview, Wash., wife Deborah M. Koeppen, Tumwater, Wash., daughters Adele S. Dowlin, Oakdale, Calif., and Evelyn R. Hall, Fayetteville, NC. Grandchildren include: Carson and Isabelle Dowlin; Connor and Cayleigh Hall. He has numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis graduated from R. A. Long High School, Longview, WA. in 1960.

Dennis enjoyed music and playing guitar, particularly Country and Rhythm and Blues. He enjoyed jamming with his longtime friend, Dan Whyms, who performed in a Johnny Cash Tribute Show around the world. Dan remained a close friend until the road for Dennis ended.

Family and friends remember Dennis as a positive and upbeat person. He always seemed to discover the plus side of seemingly negative obstacles and challenges we all face in life. His faith beliefs kept him hopeful and trusting that the future will be glorious and eternal in Jesus Christ our Lord.

Due to Covid restrictions we were unable to hold a large gathering. The family is planning to hold a Celebration of Life gathering near Dennis's Birthday in August 2021.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.