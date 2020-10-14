Joanne Ruby Hesselgesser

July 7, 1931 - October 9, 2020

Joanne Ruby Hesselgesser, 89, passed away October 9, 2020 at home. Joanne was born and raised in Kelso, Wash., where she spent most of her life.

Her family was everything to her and she to them.

Joanne was a talented florist, working alongside her mother, Lillian Ramsdell at Ramsdell Flowers for 35 years. After retirement Joanne volunteered at Kaiser Permanente which she thoroughly enjoyed. She attended church services and fellowship at Fathers House Church.

Joanne is survived by three of her four children, Diane Crockett (Steve), Mary Hesselgesser-Wright and Ron Hesselgesser. She leaves five grandchildren; Shannon, Kasey, Jaime, Zellen and Avery and five great-grandchildren; Kevin, Khaya, Griffin, Margot and Joey along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is her husband of 52 years, Donald E. Hesselgesser, her youngest daughter Donni Joanne Long, her parents Walter and Lillian Ramsdell, a sister and two brothers. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at A Time Honored Adult Family Home, who loved and cared for her as a beloved family member.

Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Community Home Health & Hospice in her name.