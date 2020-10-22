John Dwight Laufman

November 13, 1931 - October 15, 2020

John Dwight Laufman, age 88, died October 15, 2020 at St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash. John was born November 13, 1931 in Spencer, South Dakota to George and Marie (Freese) Laufmann.

In 1947 his family moved to Longview. John graduated from RA Long High School in 1949, excelling in baseball as a star pitcher. He attended Lower Columbia College before enlisting in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

John's military career was largely spent in Europe and Morocco traveling with the All-Air Force baseball team throughout Europe. Upon honorable Discharge in 1954, the Chicago Cubs signed him to a professional contract. While pitching for the Cub's AAA club, Los Angeles Angels, he re-injured his pitching arm initially injured while in the Air Force, ending his baseball career.

Mr. Laufman returned to Longview, met and married Janet Corcoran. After divorcing they remained lifelong friends. John worked in the forest products industry as the Weyerhaeuser representative in the Northeast US, as a manager of a particle board plant in Oregon.

John married Mary Lou Brandon in 1980 and they lived in Fresno, Cali., until her death in 2008. He was director of the Fresno Rescue Mission. Later he was an executive in Turning Point of Central California, a Christian organization with halfway houses for convicts coming out of the California Penal System. He resigned his position at the age of 86, retiring as Vice Chairman of the Board.

In 2019, John relocated to Longview to be near his family. Preceding John in death were his parents and his wife Mary Lou. Survivors include Brother Paul Laufman (Donna), Daughters Shelley White (Brad) and Julie Ouellette (Peter), Son Matthew Laufman (Katherine), Grandchildren Peter Ouellette ll (Brooke), Laura Tack (Stephen), Claire Beck (Jon), And Tessa Laufman.

Mr. Laufman will be interred beside his wife at the Fresno Memorial Gardens cemetery with graveside services provided by People's Church of Fresno.