Gilbert Allen Carter

September 22, 1945 - October 13, 2020

Gilbert Allen Carter (Gil) of Kelso, Washington, passed away at home on Tuesday October 13, 2020. He was born in Longview, Wash., on September 22, 1945 to Marion and Beatrice Carter. At the age of 17, Gil joined the Army. He often shared stories of his time overseas in Germany. Gil returned home from the Army at the age of 20 and not long after, he began working at Weyerhaeuser. He retired from the company after 36 years.

Gilbert loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and belonged to and served in various organizations throughout the years including the Cowlitz County ABATE, American Legion (35 years), the Black Horse Regiment and also served as a Chaplain of the Toutle Valley Post 10882. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, North American Hunting Club and a charter member of the North American Fishing Club. He enjoyed contributing to charities such as the St. Labre Indian School of Montana and fundraising events including Jumbo's Memorial Toy Run.

Gilbert was an avid gun and knife collector. He was known for his sense of humor, wealth of knowledge and for his gift of gab. Gil loved to tell stories and share jokes. Gil enjoyed traveling, especially to Australia, Hawaii, and Alaska. Over the years, Gil loved spending time outdoors hunting, camping, hiking, kayaking and fishing.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Jodie Sides.

Gilbert is survived by his daughters Sativa (Jeremy) Epperson and Nicole Carter; sisters Paulette (Carl ) Haas and Tracy Kalista; former wife Lucie Camfield; former step-children Amy (Larry) Sides and Alicia (Andre) Quaglio; grandchildren Raven Chadderton, Maddison Lorber, Natalia Chadderton, Christian Epperson, Madison Epperson, Jennie Sides, Cody Sides, Manu Quaglio, Sebastien Quaglio; great-grandchild Draco Armstrong and his beloved cat, General.

A celebration of Gil's life will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Longview Eagles; 1526 12th Avenue Longview, Wash., 98632.