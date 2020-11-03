Menu
August 4, 1959 - October 23, 2020

Vickie Lynn Alfonso (Wallace) was born on August 4, 1959 in Kokomo, Indiana. Vickie left us to the Heavenly Gates on October 23, 2020. Vickie had seven siblings. Thelma Hornkohl, Patti Wallace, Rose Hall, Debra Parsons, Michael Wallace, Kenny Morrow and Johnny Morrow. Vickie attended Kelso High School and later married her husband Robert E Karjola and was a housewife. Robert and Vickie had one child together, their daughter Sarah Lynn Karjola. Years later they divorced but Vickie was not done having children. Vickie later had her daughter Crystal Deanna Vernon and her son Charles William Vernon. Vickie enjoyed music, art, camping, nature, Bingo, Yahtzee, animals, sweets and the church. Vickie had many nieces and nephews. Vickie loved being a grandma. Vickie loved being a Grandma to her Granddaughter Destani Jean Karjola. Vickie would light up at the sight of Destani. Vickie was one in a million. She could always make you laugh, day or night. If you were ever called Nerd, Dork or Bozo you were loved by Vickie. She will forever be missed by family and friends and always in our hearts. Rest in peace.


Published by The Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
