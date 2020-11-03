Menu
Lea Davis

February 1, 1943 - October 16, 2020

Lea left this world to be in the presence of her beloved savior. The family awaiting her arrival were her parents Luther S. Davis and Zelma M. Hambly, two brothers Gordon and Lynn and her baby son Jody. She left behind her daughter Jennie and Bill Spain, her son Joey and Jerilyn Cox, her son Kenny and Becca Nigh, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Lea's love of family included numerous adopted kids (you know who you are) and many wonderful friends. Her life experiences were well rounded with the help of her Hambly cousins and the Davis outlaws which is well documented, by the way, in her 40+ journals. There will be a Celebration of Life but sadly it will be a private service. For all family and friends that would like to attend but can't, there will be a live streaming on Lea's Facebook page November 7, 2020 at 11:00.


Published by The Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
