Louise Stratton

July 26, 1932 - October 4, 2020

The young, 17, usherette at the ticket booth of the Sunset Theatre in Tacoma, Wash., was startled when two youths entered the building without paying. The girl standing behind her told her that's OK, we get a ride home tonight, that's Frank and Mike. Little did that young lady, with that gorgeous smile know that she had just met her future husband and to be his wife in a wonderful loving marriage lasting for 69 years ,10 months and 4 days. The short 5 block ride went too quickly for Frank Stratton, so the next night the young lady was walked and talked to her door. She told her escort that her full name was Fanny Louise King and that she preferred to be called Louise, because she was teased in grade school over her given name. She told him that she was going to buy her brother a leather athletic jacket because he was the only one on the school swimming team without one. Her escort was so impressed, for here was someone who put another's need before her own, a trait she carried to the end of her life. She was the lady that Frank wanted for his wife.

Fanny Louise King was born in Medford Ore., on July 26, 1932 to Fanny V.Osterberg and Cliff Austin King. Her mother was a Western Union teletype operator there during the depths of the depression. In early 1943 the family moved to Tacoma Wash., for her mothers job with the company, living in newly built " War Housing". She would attend Jr. High and graduate from Lincoln High School in 1950. Louise was hired in 1950 as a teletype operator for Western Union. After intense training, she was posted to Bellingham staying at the YWCA during the week and busing back to Seattle to be taken back home by Frank and then returned on Sunday to Seattle to be bused back to Bellingham. Mercifully,this ended when she was sent to Olympia,a much shorter daily ride. In October, an opening in Tacoma made it possible to return to her home and prepare for her marriage in January.

On January 11, 1951, Louise King and Frank Stratton were married. With 4 $20.00 bills, a months rent for an apartment and a 36 Ford Sedan,the couple started out to their married life.Ten years later, with four children, the family moved to Longview for Franks employment with Weyerhaeuser Paper Mill as an Instrument Repairman. Louise transferred to the Longview Western Union Office and worked there until it was closed down in 1970, ending her 20 year career as a teletype operator. The very next week, she begin her 23 year banking career at Pacific First Federal across the street, where she worked her way up through various positions retiring as a loan officer. During her career she received multiple rewards for her superior selling ability and customer service to all of her clients.

Louise participated in many Civic and women's Organizations, including Children's Orthopedic Guild, Longview Businesswomen's Club, Soroptomists and the Red Hat Club with her sister-law. She also loved to express herself with her role in her tole painting group and later, expanding to watercolor painting with local artists including seminars with the late Charles Mulvey. One of her great joys in life was coming home to her own garden. Her backyard on Willow Place was a bare canvas that she turned into a lovely park-like setting. When she wasn't in her yard, she enjoyed shopping, reading detective stories and mysteries, and sailing with family and friends on the Columbia and the Sound during the summer months. When son, Richard, worked as a manager for Northwest and Orient Airlines in Seoul, Korea and Hong Kong she was able shop and see the sights of those cities. A daughter's post for two year's in Holland enabled them to tour England, Scotland, Holland, Belgium, France and Germany. Her two favorite visits over the years were toTucson, Ariz., to see grand kids and any of the beaches along the Ore., and Wash., coasts or Puget Sound. She cherished visits with friends to Palm Spring's and visiting the Washington D.C. Virginia and Kentucky area with Frank for Genealogy searches.

Like many Americans whose families were early immigrants, Louise found she was a Mayflower descendent, but through her Canadian Great-grandmother. She is also a descendent of the King's Daughters in early French Canada. Her 30 pages of family tree shows that she is related to Charlemagne, William the Conquerer and the future ruler's of France and England, the Capetian's and the Plantagenet's, with 15 of the 25 signers of the Magna Carta also listed.

Louise loved to share what she considered her most important accomplishment. All four of her children and all nine grandchildren attended college. Although she attended college classes for her work, she didn't complete her degree and always considered that a miss. As her kids and grandkids attended 17 different colleges in 8 different countries and received multiple honors, she never missed a phone call or visit from her family to share in their educational journeys.

Louise was loved by her family, close friends, coworkers and respected by many people within the business community. She passed away peacefully, surrounded bedside by family, leaving a comforting and old-fashioned farewell to the family when she passed on the early morning of October 4, 2020. As a required finish for every telegrapher, Louise signed off with a 10-4, over and out.

In lieu of a 70 year wedding anniversary for Louise and Frank on the 11 of January, a grandson, Dr. John Nelson Fardell and Dr. Lacy Marie Shreve of Baton Rouge La. have chosen to honor that date with their marriage in Baton Rouge.

Louise is survived by her husband, Frank Stratton, four children, Vicki Stratton Somppi (Jack),Richard Stratton (Debbie),Sharon Lundberg (John),and Bob Stratton (April),ten grandchildren/step grandchildren(Chris, Ariel, Ian, Alex, Dr.John, Lindsay, Mackenzie, Thad, Auna, Adria), and four great-great grandchildren (Evan,Luke,Eric,Stella) with two new great-grandkids (Jack and Brooklyn) due in December.

The Stratton Family wishes to extend their heart felt thanks to all of those members of hospice who enabled her wish to spend her final days in the comfort of her home with family members.