Evelyn Marie (Davis) Mesneak

October 25, 1948 - October 19, 2020

Evelyn Marie Davis, 71, of Lilliwaup, Wash., passed away surrounded by her family on Monday October 19, 2020.

Born October 25, 1948 in Longview, Wash., to parents Lewis and Marjorie Davis, Evelyn (Ev) grew up with siblings James Davis, deceased, Robert (Sandy) Davis of Clatskanie Ore., Ruth Davis Donaldson of Clatskanie, Ore., and Douglas Davis of Longview, Wash., in Clatskanie, Ore. Graduating in 1966 from CUHS where was she was a member of the honor society, she loved animals and spending summers at Lake Retreat with her church. She was a member of the Clatskanie Baptist Church. She worked as a Lab Technician for many years in Longview, Wash.

Married to Robert (Bob) Mesneak on February 14, 1976, the two eventually retired to Lilliwaup, Wash., and there they spent the rest of their days. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, antiquing and was a member of several sewing groups. Bob preceded her in death by three months and six days.

She is survived by her son Kevin Mesneak, Chehalis, Teresa Fox, Edgewood, Pam Carriker, Granbury, Texas, Mike Mesneak, Snohomish and grandchildren, Christopher Spreadborough, Samantha Eaton, Justin Spreadborough, Spencer Mesneak, Reagan Carriker, Alek Mesneak, Romie Mesneak and great grandchildren Ryan Spreadborough, Michael Spreadborough, and Gabe Spreadborough.

She battled cancer with strength and grace and lived life to the fullest, loving most of all to be surrounded by her family.