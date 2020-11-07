Barbara Fern Lahti

November 20, 1939 - October 29, 2020

Barbara was born in Yakima Wash., on November 20, 1939. She graduated from Evergreen Highschool in 1957 and attended Hollywood Beauty School. In 1958 Barbara married William Lahti. Barbara was a homemaker, model, and entrepreneur. She was the mother of two, daughter Denise Hemenway Mantei, son in law Gene Mantei and son, William Lahti III, daughter in law Lisa Lahti.

Barbara has four grandchildren, Brandon Hemenway, Ryan Hemenway, Teresa Mantei, and Matthew Mantei. She also has three great-grandchildren, Simon Hemenway, Walden Hemenway and Finneas Hemenway

Known for her kind heart and devotion to her family and friends, as well as her love for animals. She will be greatly missed.