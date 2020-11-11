Terry Lee Downard

May 29, 1945 - October 23, 2020

Terry Lee Downard passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 in Longview, Wash., at age 75. Terry was born on May 29, 1945 in St. Paul, Minn. She moved to Portland, Ore., with her family at age ten. When she was 20, she met the love of her life Dale Downard in Eureka, Cali. They got married shortly after on August 19, 1966. Terry and Dale later moved to Washington State and had one son Paul Downard in 1970.

Terry was always very creative and enjoyed crafts of all kinds. She was especially skilled when it came to sewing and crocheting. It's guaranteed that anyone close to her has a home full of her handmade afghans, pot holders, aprons and other things. She loved the outdoors, hummingbirds, cats and traveling with her husband of 54 years. They spent many winters in Arizona and enjoyed trips throughout the United States and Canada visiting family and friends.

Terry loved her family very much. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was looking forward to spending the holidays at home this year. She is survived by her husband Dale, their son Paul (April); grandchildren Rosella (Blaine), Brock (Hannah) and August; great grandchildren Maecyn, Landyn and Ellowyn; siblings Fred, Rodney, Doug, Audrey and Lou.

Due to the current pandemic a celebration of life is postponed until it is safe to gather again.