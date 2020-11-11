Delmer E. Smith

January 7, 1927– November 2, 2020

Born in Vernonia, Ore., January 7, 1927 to LeRoy and Sarah Smith, the third of seven children, Delmer graduated from Rainier High School as a four year letterman in May of 1945. Delmer answered his countries call to arms by joining the Merchant Marines who helped transport essential products and servicemen to where they were needed.

Prior to the war, Delmer at 16, worked as a welder at the Portland shipyards. After the war he got reacquainted with a girl who was his sister Beverly's (Marian) Davis' good friend; Delores Sims, they were wed on June 19, 1948 at a chapel in Rainier. In January 1949 Delmer got a job at the Longview Weyerhaeuser pulp and powerhouse where he started as a boiler tender and quickly excelled at every position and opportunity for advancement within the powerhouse until he retired as a shift powerhouse engineer at 55. Delmer, not the kind of guy to sit idle took a position with Sierra Pacific Industries powerhouse in California until he retired again in 1986 at age 62.

Delmer is preceded in death by both parents; LeRoy and Sarah Smith, brothers Ron, Ken, David and sister Beverly Davis, two sons Steven and Charles Smith.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years Delores Smith, sons; Ron and Gary, daughter Theressa, four grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

Burial will be held Thursday November 12, 2020 at 12 o'clock at Green Mountain Cemetery in Rainier, Ore.