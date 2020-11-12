Robert "Bobby" Sherman

September 2, 1949 - October 27, 2020

Robert "Bobby" Sherman, 71, passed away on October 27, 2020 in Longview, Washington. He was born on September 2, 1949 to Fred and Audra Sherman.

Bobby was very patriotic. He served in the army during the Vietnam War. He loved logging and was very proud to tell people this. Bobby enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, and playing card games with family and friends. He also loved his house plants, driving in the woods and drinking coffee.

He is survived by his children, Staci Anderson, Susan Sherman, Bobby Sherman, Ryan Sherman, Crystal Roberts, Nathan Sherman, and Joe Sherman; his brother Bill Sherman and sister Betty Dorris; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, a private burial ceremony will be held for family.