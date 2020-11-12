Cora E. Portwood

June 4, 1920 - November 4, 2020

Cora E. Portwood (Byers), 100, of Longview, Wash., passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020.

She was born June 4, 1920 in Snoqualmie, Wash., and moved to Longview in 1924. She was a graduate of R.A. Long High School, Class of 1938. She worked at Alexander's Mercantile, and as a realtor. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Longview Church of the Nazarene, Lexington Bible Fellowship, Cowlitz County Museum, and Campfire Girls Organization. She enjoyed being the organist for her church organizations, listening to music, bowling, fishing, crafts, bingo, RV travel, traveling abroad with her church groups and bean bag baseball.

She will be remembered for her warmth and kindness, and her inviting personality. She cared deeply for her friends and family, traveling as frequently as possible to see her son and his family in Reno. She was deeply inspired by her faith and served the Lord with her gift of music. She loved to travel and see new places, first by RV with her husband Don and later with friends in church-organized tours. She enjoyed learning about her family history and her deep ties to the American Frontier and the Pacific Northwest.

She is survived by her son Jim (Kay) Horner of Reno, Nev.; step-son Ron (Twila) Rittenberg of Bellingham, Wash.; step-daughter, Judy (Bob) Huffman of Gilbert, Ari.; grandson Kris (Kelly) Barkley of Sacramento, Calif.; granddaughter Jodi Horner of Reno, Nev.; granddaughter Jami Horner of Reno, Nev.; great grandson Taylor (Jessica) Barkley of Sacramento, Calif.; great grandson Corbin Barkley of Sacramento, Calif.; great granddaughter Kayla Turk of Sparks, Nev.; niece Rhonda Howard of Vancouver, Wash.; nephew Brent Byers of Longview, Wash., niece Maryanne Slater of Battleground, Wash.; and nephew Philip Portwood of Longview, Wash. She was preceded in death by daughter Carolyn (Lloyd) Collins, brother Chuck Byers, Harvey Horner (married 1938), Donald Rittenberg (married 1970), Herb Fix (married 1984), Ernest Portwood (married 1993).

The funeral will be held at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2pm. Pastor Jerry Hancuff will officiate.