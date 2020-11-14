William L. "Bill" Fox, Sr.

December 18, 1944 - November 7,2020

William L. 'Bill' Fox, Sr., passed away peacefully at his Toledo, Wash., home Saturday November 7, 2020. That morning, Bill was surrounded by his wife of 55 years, his daughter, his grandson and a close family friend.

Bill was born December 18, 1944, in Kelso, Wash., and was the second of three children born to parents Alvy Lincoln and Mary Emily (Pattee) Fox. Growing up, Bill had strong bonds with his brother, sister and other family members. He created many memories with his loved ones through camping, hunting, fishing, sports, music, clam digging and restoring cars.

Bill attended Castle Rock High School. His track and field nickname was "The Flying Fox. " He set a state record for pole vaulting that was not broken until 1992, the year his grandson was born. Bill also went to state with the wrestling team, and played Varsity football all four years for CRHS. In June of 1964, Bill walked down the aisle to receive his high school diploma alongside his childhood sweetheart, Betty "Sandy" Whitney. The following year, in August of 1965, Sandy walked down the aisle to be with Bill and to start her life as a 'Fox.'

Bill took pride in the fact that he had the opportunity to serve our country. In December of 1965, Bill started his tour of duty with the United States Marine Corp. He was assigned to Dong Ha, Vietnam and was highly decorated for his service. He fought so that all of us could live in a country that is safe and free.

After Bill's homecoming from Vietnam, the sweethearts focused on their family and future. Together, they raised three beautiful children- Bill Jr., Kimberly and Steven Fox. Toledo was their home base throughout most of their 55 years together.

In 1972, Bill graduated from the Electrical Apprenticeship Program, passed the State Board Exam and became a Journeyman Electrician. In 1974,he passed the Master Journeyman Electrician's Board, earning the title of Master Electrician. He worked on industrial projects locally and in many other states during his career.

If you asked 100 people to retell one story they remember about Bill Fox, you would hear 100 different stories; not all family friendly but all filled with smiles and laughter. Whether you knew him as Wild Bill; Super Hero; the Deer Hunter; Blue Grass Bill; Willy Wa; Papa; The Flying Fox; Willyam Fackercicle Fox; or Foxxymodo- Bill had a great sense of humor and loved his family and friends authentically.

We would love to read your shared stories. If you have a story you think should be added to celebrate this Fox's memory, it is more than welcomed. To share said tale, please visit https://www.firlawnfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/William-Leon-Fox?obId=18921366#/celebrationWall and 'Share a Memory ' in the space below Bill's picture.

Bill is survived by his wife Sandy Fox, his daughter Kimberly K. Manthe and his grandson Daniel S. Fox -Telford.

He was preceded in death by his sons, William L. Fox Jr. and Steven D. Fox.

Visitation hours are from 10 AM to 5 PM Friday, November 20, and from 9 AM to 11 AM Saturday, November 21, at Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel in Toledo, Wash. Burial with military honors will take place Saturday November 21, at Lone Hill Cemetery in Toledo, Wash., with Pastor Joe Martin officiating.