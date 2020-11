Uncle Jim (Gem) was my favorit Uncle always! I loved growing up with Uncle Jim and and his family, I always looked forward to our visits. There was ALWAYS lots of laughter & fun, Uncle Jim was a big kid and often joined into the fun and games with us kids. Uncle Jim always put family first, and was always there for any of our greatess needs or concerns. He was a man that lead selflessly by example...always with kindess, compassion, integrity and love. I aspire to live life like Uncle Jim did, all in and fully, until my last day.

Darlene M Miller November 17, 2020