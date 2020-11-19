Loyed Allen Rea

March 11, 1936 - November 6, 2020

Loyed Allen Rea passed away comfortably surrounded by family at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash., on November 6, 2020. He was 84. He is survived at home by his wife Erma "EJ" Rea. He was born on March 11, 1936 in Rainier, Ore., to Effie and Buck Rea. He was a lifelong resident of the Rainier/Longview area. He was the middle son of five children and is survived by a younger brother, Jim Rea of Soldotna, Ark., and a younger sister, Joan Jones of Newport, Ore. He was preceded in death by his mother, Effie Mosier (Rainier, Ore.) and father Buck Rea (Newport, Ore.), brothers Fred Pierce and Kenneth Rea (Rainier, Ore.), sister Arlene Scott (Rainier, Ore.), a son Timothy Lee Rea (Rainier, Ore.) and grandson Jesse Rea (Parsons, Kan.).

Loyed attended Rainier Union High School and after leaving school he married LaDonna "Beverly" Nelson on October 16, 1954. They had six children and divorced in 1984. He remarried on May 10, 1991 to Erma "EJ" Nehring.

In high school he was a standout athlete. He won several All-League and All-State honors in baseball, basketball, and football. His love of athletics carried on after high school where he played on several Semi-professional baseball, basketball, and football teams, most notable, the Portland Thunderbirds. His favorite athletic accomplishments were his recruitment by Bud Wilkerson to the University of Oklahoma to play quarterback, and winning a National Basketball Championship in the men's 50 and over league in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with the East Bank Saloon of Portland.

A favorite hobby of his was golf. He was a member of the men's club at Three Rivers Golf Course for many years. He was a 2-time member of the Hole in One Club!

He loved to travel all over the country to watch Oregon Ducks Football with his wife EJ. Fall was football season, and a bigger you will never find! He was a season ticket holder for nearly 40 years. He especially enjoyed going to bowl games and would always run into a former teammate or friend along the way. He loved going to the stadium early to catch team warm-ups.

After his playing days ended, he stayed involved in athletics by coaching each of his five children in some fashion as well as countless other kids within the community. He also coached his grandkids in numerous sports. He loved to stress fundamentals and hard work to young kids starting out.

Not only did he give to the youth of the community, he was also an active member in the Rainier community. He served as Jaycee-Club President, worked on the development of athletic fields, and raised funds for athletic shoes for children who could not afford them. In appreciation of his commitment to the community he was the 2020 Rainier Days Grand Marshall and was honored for that recognition.

In his professional life he became a Longshoremen in his mid-twenties. He was a proud member of the International Longshoremen and Warehousemens Union for over 30 years and happy to tell you about it! He was a fixture on the waterfront and made life-long friendships that he was very proud of, up to his final days. He was dedicated to his co-workers as demonstrated by putting his life in jeopardy saving two co-workers in 1985 and 1986. He received two commendations for these acts of valor.

He is survived by his wife Erma "EJ" Rea of Longview, Wash.; sons Jerry (Robin) Rea of Parsons, Kan.; Tony (Donna) Rea of St. Helens, Ore.; John ("JJ"; Sandy) Johnson of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Shellie (Dennis) Cross of Columbia City, Ore.; son Casey (Monica) Rea of Rainier, Ore.; Stepsons Greg Beaber of Adna, Wash.; and Jeff Beaber of Mossyrock, Wash.; 15 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash.