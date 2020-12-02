Jerry L. Almos

January 1, 1944 - July 27, 2020

Jerry was born the fourth of ten children to Norman Almos and Ellen (Rivette) Almos in Duluth, Minnesota on New Year's Day 1944. His family moved to Longview in his youth where he attended Longview schools and graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1962. He often spoke of class pranks and assemblies while he served as the Mark Morris High School Junior class president. He loved his family and touched many that knew him.

Jerry met the love of his life, Arlene (White) Almos, in 1965 and they were married for 45 years until her passing in 2011. He is survived by three children, Jerry Almos Jr, Russel White and Christie White, two grandchildren, Brandi Ballinger and Tori Almos, and two great grandchildren Briana Harvill and Brittnee Harvill. He has two surviving sisters Sandy Bighaus (Scotty), Elaine Grisham (Roger) and one surviving brother James Almos (Hanna). He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Arlene Almos, a son Bill White, his parents and siblings Robert (Jeanette), Donald, Susan Estep, David, and Katherine Widmire.

He never missed a sporting event or activity of Jerry Jr's which continued into all the activities of his grandchildren. He could be heard on the football field from the stands during RA Long football games in the 1980s and was also a great supporter of Tori, Briana and Brittnee during their sports and activities including their years at RA Long HS playing fastpitch softball. RA Long fastpitch named their annual Most Inspirational Player Award the "Grandpa Almos Award" in 2015 to recognize his contribution, involvement and effect on the team and players. He was truly a joy to be around.

He retired from Weyerhaeuser in 1990 and he and Arlene traveled the United States and Canada in their motorhome. They would often take their grandchildren on these trips, producing fond memories, and spending their time with those they loved. He will truly be missed by all that knew him.