Darlene T. Rea

September 21, 1938 - November 21, 2020

Darlene T. Rea, 82, died November 21, 2020 at OHSU after a long battle with a rare lung disease. She was born on September 21, 1938 in Rainier.

Her employment included administrative roles at Central Lincoln PUD in Newport, Ore., Rainier Manufacturing Co., Lucas & Associates and the Rainier School District. She also co-owned Sweet and Unique, a candy and toy store in Rainier.

Darlene was a wife, mother, grandmother, cheerleader, Cub Scout den mother, PTA member, catechism teacher, Rainier Booster and painter. She was an unabashed advocate of anything dealing with Rainier, her friends and relatives. She had passions for music, live theater and travel. Upon retirement, she enjoyed making new friends while spending seventeen winters in Arizona with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth "Mick" Rea. She is survived by her children Kirk (Valerie), Kerry (Jamie) and Kristi (David) Robertson, brother Ted (Ruby) Meierotto of Gig Harbor, Wash., and a sister Doretta Fifield of Auburn, Wash. She has four grandchildren, Skyler, Sydnie and Logan Robertson, and Chandler.

A funeral service will be held once COVID is under control, in spring or early summer 2021.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Rainier Senior Center or Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Rainier.