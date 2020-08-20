Viola Stenlund

June 8,1924 - August 16, 2020

Viola was born on June 8, 1924 in La Center Wash., to parents David and Fiina Pavola. She attended school in La Center Wash., and graduated in 1942. She and her husband Karl (Les) lived in Longview, Wash., for 27 years before moving to Woodland, Wash., in 1981. Viola was preceded in death by her parents David and Fiina Pavola, her husband Karl Stenlund and her three brothers, Reino Nyback, Bill Nyback, and Don Pavola. She is survived by her son Doug (Pennie) Stenlund of Woodland, son Jim Stenlund of Vancouver, and her daughter Peggy (John) Davey of Kelso, Wash., and four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver for the wonderful care they gave our mom. A cremation has taken place.