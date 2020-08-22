Leon Edward Head

May 15, 1934 - August 20, 2020

Leon Edward Head, born in Dahlonega, Georgia, 86 of Longview, went to be with Jesus, August 20, 2020, at St. John Hospital. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Phyllis Head. His children; Kim Jerome, Linda (Jerome) Jones, Eric Jerome, Kenneth Jerome Jr., Troy Head, and Juanita (Head) Brackett and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by; his parents, Paul and Ora (Walden) Head, brothers Gene Head, Verlyn Head, sisters, Louise Cain, Margie Terrell, son, Deric Jerome, and nephew Matthew Head (son of Gene). There will be a viewing Saturday, August 22, 10 am-5:00 pm at Steele Chapel, Longview. Graveside service; Tuesday, August 25th, 12:30 at Longview Memorial Park. A more in-depth tribute to Leon "Papa" Head will be on Linda Jerome Jones Facebook to follow.