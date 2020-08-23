Anthony (Tony) Ray Richter

February 22, 1951 - July 19, 2020

Anthony (Tony) Ray Richter passed away on July 19, 2020, following a valiant battle against lung cancer that developed into bone cancer.

Tony was born on Feb. 22, 1951 in Longview, Wash., to Regina (Schuck) and Walter Richter. Tony married Mary Ann Johnson and had a son, John; later marrying Constance (Conni) Timmons, parents of Mysti and Micheal. Tony married his soul mate, Nancy Winter, at the Longview Presbyterian Church in 1997.

After high school, Tony joined the Army on Nov. 4, 1969 and served honorably until April 4, 1971, including a tour in Vietnam. Tony founded his own construction company, Richter Construction in Longview. He was also a volunteer for the CASA programs in Longview and Eugene. Nancy and Tony worked together as managers of Independent Retirement Living Residences in Oregon and Washington before retirement.

Tony enjoyed sports. He played youth basketball and baseball and later on golfing and skiing. He had a passion for motorcycle and hobby stock car racing eventually joining NASCAR West Coast Circuit. Tony founded Richter Racing of Longview as owner and driver. Tony and Nancy enjoyed hiking, camping, RVing, exploring the Pacific Northwest and vacationing in Mexico. They celebrated their retirement in Honolulu, HI and their 20th Anniversary on a riverboat cruise on the Danube River.

Tony and Nancy were members of the St. James Presbyterian Church in Bellingham, WA. He served on numerous committees and was a Deacon and Elder. They are current members of Central Presbyterian Church in Eugene. Tony chaired or co-chaired several committees and served as co-moderator with the Board of Deacons. Tony's quiet presence and willing spirit will be missed by the Central Presbyterian family.

Tony loved nothing more than getting together with family and friends for celebrations, camping trips, football games, concerts, drives to the coast, or just sitting on the porch sharing a good story.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Talbott and son, Micheal Richter. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; brothers, Jerry and David Richter; sister, Ann Harrison; son, John Richter; daughter, Mysti Richter-Pena; and step-daughter, Mary Winter; grandchildren, Justin, Katie, Steven, Samantha, Gabriella, Marco, Jacob, Ashley and Trystin, and numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tony's memory to the Central Presbyterian Church in Eugene. A Celebration of Life service will happen when we can all gather safely together to celebrate the life of Tony.