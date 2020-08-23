Lawrence (Larry) A. Dolan

June 24,1928 - August 2, 2020

Lawrence A. (Larry) Dolan passed away on August 2, 2020. Larry was born in Kansas City, Mo., on June 24, 1928 to Lawrence H. Dolan and Elsie N. (Vogt) Dolan. He spent his early childhood in Vandalia, Missouri on the family farm where they grew corn. When a drought hit, the whole family packed up and moved to Kelso. Following the move to Kelso Larry lived with his grandmother Ida. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1947. After high school he began working at Pacific NW Bell telephone company as a telephone lineman, stringing telephone lines all over western Washington, sometimes in horrific weather. He retired from the Pacific Northwest Bell phone company as a Construction Supervisor for SW Washington area. He told us he was fired from a job so he could take the job at PNB as a lineman.

He married Marjorie E. Connell, June 26, 1948, whom he met in high school when a teacher told him to ask her to a dance. Marjorie preceded him in death in 2005. They had four children, Richard (Sharon) Dolan, Brian Dolan, Cindy (Bob) Keeney, and Lisa (Joe) Brown all who survive him. Dad was known as Grandpa or Pa Larry to his five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Larry was active in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He loved his dogs and was preceded in death by his beloved dog Babe.

He was a coach for Valley Rental Kelso Girls softball, coaching his daughter and several other teams. Dad and Mom were at all the athletic games that their children and grandchildren were involved in. He was an avid Kelso sports fan, going to or in later years listening to all the high school games on the radio. He was a Cub Scout leader and told lots of stories about hikes they took. Dad enjoyed spending time with close friends, going to his beach property, hunting and fishing. In his later life he was a regular at his morning coffee group which met at the Kelso Burger King. As a member of the Kelso Elks for 71 years, he enjoyed going to Friday lunches and class reunions there.

Dad often said that, "all his life, he was blessed with a great family, great job, and a wonderful life."

When Marjorie passed, he established a scholarship at Lower Columbia College for nursing student's who graduate from Kelso High School. Donations in his memory can be made to the Marjorie and Lawrence Dolan scholarship through the LCC foundation.

At his request there will be a private internment.