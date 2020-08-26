Carol (Doane) Tischer

July 19, 1944 - August 23, 2020

Carol passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband John Tischer (Kalama Cemetery). Carol was involved with the Calvary Community Church of Longview, Wash., for several years; she also volunteered as an Usher for the Columbia theater and stage works, St. Johns Hospital gift shop, and the Longview food bank. Carol was a very kind soul when it came to stray cats, she would do whatever necessary to help the cat including making it one of the family. Carol also took great joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Maria Bond (Jim Bond), children Jimmy Doane, Kathy Downing (Kelly Downing), Mike Doane (Angie Doane); grandchildren Angela Hampton, Julian Doane (Sema Doane), Jason Doane (Macy Ruth), Kenten Downing (Nichole Churchill), and Kyle Downing; great grandchildren Takiya Hampton, Troy Hampton, Haisley Doane, Hudson Doane, Marcela Doane, and Kayden Downing. Per Carols wishes there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation please do so in her honor to the Calvary Community Church of Longview, Wash.