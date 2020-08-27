Gordon Rudolph Vlach

May 31, 1944 - August 22, 2020

Gordon Rudolph Vlach, 76, formerly of Castle Rock, passed away at his Napavine residence on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

He was born May 31, 1944 to Roy and Dorothy Vlach in Rib Lake, Wisconsin. The family moved to Napavine in 1953. He graduated from Napavine High School in 1962. While in high school he was a 4-year letterman in athletics, earning All-Conference in 8-man football and All-State and All-Conference in basketball.

After attending Centralia College for one year, Gordon enlisted with the United States Air Force and ended up at Fort Meade with the NSA.

On February 17, 1964 Gordon married his high school sweetheart, Sheryl Goodard. They first lived in Biloxi, Mississippi, and then Sheryl returned to Napavine as she wasn't allowed to go with Gordon to Fort Meade. After Gordon was out of the Air Force they lived in Chehalis while Gordon worked for Weyerhaeuser. In June 1966 Gordon hired on with Pacific Northwest Bell in Longview and they moved to Castle Rock, and then to the Westside Hwy north of Castle Rock, where they raised their family. Gordon retired from US West in 1994, and they moved back to Napavine in 2013.

Over the course of his lifetime Gordon enjoyed many activities, most of all hunting every year with his brothers and friends, playing fast pitch softball with the Castle Rock Cheesemakers, and town team basketball. He also worked with the Castle Rock fair in the poultry and rabbit barn, hatching baby chicks for children to see.

Gordon is survived by Sheryl, his wife of 56 years; daughter Kara Mauro, daughter and son-in-law Sheila and Jeff Miller; three grandchildren, Chad and Alia Mauro, and Grace Miller; and three great grandchildren, Lucas, Ethan, and MacKenzie Mauro; two brothers Lorin (Kathy) Vlach and Larris (Karen) Vlach, one sister Peggy Vlach, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dorothy Vlach.

A private graveside service will be held at the Napavine Cemetery. Any donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.