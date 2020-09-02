Menu
Shirley LaVonne Minium
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1939
DIED
August 22, 2020

Shirley LaVonne Minium

August 1, 1939 - August 22, 2020

Shirley LaVonne Minium was born August 1, 1939, in Longview, to Raymond and Helen (Rastovski) Anderson. She died August 22, 2020 at home with her family at her side.

She is survived by two daughters, Lori Fuller (Robert) of Kelso; Susan Christoson of Long Beach; a son, Kenneth Raymond Holter of Portland; a step-son, Tommy Minium (Sarah) of Alaska; a brother, Raymond Jerry Anderson (Janet) of Castle Rock; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by, a spouse, Robert Minium; and a step-son, Robbie Minium (Tami).

Shirley was a fun, loving and caring person. She loved spending time with her friends and family. She also loved to vacation, read books, watch movies, and play bingo.

Shirley was married to Bob Minium for 36 years, until his death in 2015. They owned Harry's Place in Toledo, Wash., for 22 years and she worked as a Store Room Clerk at Longview Fibre for 20 years.

No service will be held at her request. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Care Center.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
