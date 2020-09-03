Dennis "Denny" Hideo Mayeda

August 28, 1946 - August 30, 2020

Dennis "Denny" Hideo Mayeda was born August 28, 1946 in Portland, Oregon to John and Mary Mayeda. He left this world on August 30, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Denny was a friend to all. You could always count on him. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, classic cars and most of all spending time with his family. His family was his pride and joy. You could always find him at one of the kid's events, no matter the distance. Denny's most prized possession was his family. He loved spending time with them, especially his Grandkids and Great-Grandchildren. Denny retired from Brusco Tug and Barge in 2008, that's when the real fun began. Hunting trips with his son. Alaska Cruise and road trips with LeAndra. Lots of time with his Great-Grandchildren. Fishing with his friends. Cruising his '55 Bel Air. Winter's in Arizona. Denny lived his life to the fullest.

Denny is preceded in death by his father, John Mayeda; his mother, Mary Mayeda; and his daughter, Christine Mayeda.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, LeAndra Rogers. Two sisters, Francis Croco (Donnie) and Arlene Parks (Herb.) His son, Christopher Mayeda (Tina.) Six grandchildren, Linsay Mayeda, Ashley Mayeda-Welch (Zack), Sophia Mayeda (Dallas), Christopher Mayeda, Ashley Thompson, and Brandon Thompson. Eight great-grandchildren, Boston, Bronson, Briar Rose, Logan, Liam, Stella, Vera, and Jaxson. Numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Steele Chapel Memorial Park in Longview on Thursday and Friday. A memorial service will be held on Friday September 4th at 1:00pm. 7461 Willow Grove Rd.