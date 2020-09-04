Charlotte Faye Juntunen

August 6, 1921 - July 29, 2020

Charlotte Faye Juntunen of Longview, Wash., passed away on July 29, 2020, a week shy of her 99th birthday, at the Hospice Care Center. All of her children were able to say their goodbyes. She was born in Wenatchee, Wash., on August 6, 1921, to Rush and Pearl Kuhlman.

Charlotte married Einer Juntunen, and they lived on the 80 acre homestead on Columbia Heights in Longview, WA. Einer's parents purchased the property after immigrating to the United States from Finland. Charlotte and Einer had five children. Einer passed away in 1986.

Charlotte, as homemaker, was cook, gardener, seamstress, carpenter and more. After the children were raised, she worked 17 years for Messick Janitorial to earn travel money. She traveled to Europe several times, to the Middle East, and throughout the United States.

Charlotte was a member of Kelso Assembly of God Church and later Columbia Heights Assembly of God Church. She was active in church and taught Sunday school for years. Her faith was what sustained her for the almost 99 years of her life. She read her Bible and other devotionals daily, and each day prayed for family and friends, and those on her prayer list. She always thanked the Lord for giving her another day to enjoy life.

Charlotte enjoyed crocheting afghans and hats, which she gave to the Catlin Grange for distribution to the Vancouver Veterans Hospital. She also donated her needlework to several local nonprofit organizations and to family & friends. In 2015, Charlotte was named "Catlin Grange No. 199 Citizen of the Year".

Charlotte lived alone with help from her children and their families. She planted and tended her flowers and shrubs at the apartment complex, where she lived for 36 years. Her garden was called "Charlotte's Garden". She enjoyed sharing the beauty of her garden with her family, neighbors, & friends. Visitors would most likely find her crocheting, cooking, or tending her flowers.

In July, 2020, Charlotte moved to Monticello Park. She took some of her flowers with her, and enjoyed her new home for the one month she had there. Because of the pandemic, she sadly could not entertain family & friends in her new home.

Charlotte is survived by her 5 children: Donald (Ruth) Juntunen of Kelso, Mary Ellen (Dean) Mann of Longview, Clifford (Karen) Juntunen of Longview, Linda Leonard of Centralia, and Bruce (Janice) Juntunen of Chehalis. She has 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on August 7, 2020, at Longview Community Church, with close family attending. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren participated with music, words of remembrance, and video presentation.

Contributions may be made to Community House or The Salvation Army in Charlotte's name.

Praise Be to God for the life of Charlotte F. Juntunen.