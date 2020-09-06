Bill Jess Montgomery

July 10, 1957 - August 26, 2020

Bill Jess Montgomery was born July 10, 1957 to Jack and Dorothy Montgomery in Longview, Wash. Bill had graduated from Mark Morris High School, and he had also obtained a Aircraft Mechanic Degree. He had been a Navy Veteran who was stationed on the USS Midway.

Bill's didn't just work doing aviation maintenance, he had also enjoyed working on cars in his downtime. He worked on a lot of hot-rods.

He is survived by his brother Robert Montgomery of Longview, Wash., sister Jennifer Shields of Kelso, Wash., brother John Montgomery of Kelso, Wash., and daughter Mariah Montgomery of Kelso, Wash. He is preceded in death by both his parents. Any memorial contributions should be made out to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash.