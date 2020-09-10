Dan Howard Abraham

June 2, 1948 - August 30, 2020

Dan Howard Abraham, 72, of Kelso, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020, at St. John Medical Center, from metastatic melanoma.

He was born June 2, 1948 in Neosho, Mo. to James and Maggie Abraham. Until his junior year of high school, he lived in Noel, Mo. Dan joined the Marine Corps when he was 17. He served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief and attained the rank of corporal. He stayed active in supporting the Marines the rest of his life.

Dan served as an oiler in the Merchant Marine for several years on the Walter Rice, an ore ship that docked at Reynolds Metals Co. While docked in Longview, Dan met his future wife, Judi. After leaving the Merchant Marine, Dan became a millwright at Reynolds, where Judi and several other relatives also worked.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Judi, at home; sister and brother-in law Barbara and Ron Daniel of Springfield, Mo.; sister Lamana Abraham of Springfield, Mo.; sisters-in-law and their husbands Sandra and Willy Martin of Kelso and Cindy Williams and Tom Paulu of Vancouver; nephews James "Ryan" Abraham, Justin Abraham and his wife, Laney, and their three children, Jack, Maryn and Vivienne, all of Kansas City, Mo.; and nieces and nephews Jana, Ron Jr., Karen and Chris Daniel.

Dan enjoyed visiting family in Missouri, and was especially close to Ryan, Justin and Laney and his great-nephew and great-nieces in Kansas City.

Dan is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews in Washington and Oregon. He was especially close to his niece Adrienne Paulu and great-niece Kyla Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Maggie Abraham of Noel, Mo.; brother and sister-in-law James and Ellie Abraham of Kansas City, Mo.; and in-laws Don and Alvera Williams and brother-in-law Scott Williams of Longview.

Dan was a member of the Kelso Police Reserve for many years. He liked to travel, especially to cemeteries, ghost towns and towns with historical significance. He and Judi took many trips over the years with Sandra and Willy. He also enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii and traveling in the Pacific Northwest with his family members from Kansas City. He loved seeing shows in Las Vegas and was always on the quest for the perfect hamburger.

He enjoyed studying history, especially that related to the military and World War II. He also liked to read and watch documentaries and YouTube. He had many dogs over the years that were loyal companions, including Petunia, who he leaves behind for Judi.

A graveside service at Longview Memorial Park will be held when possible.