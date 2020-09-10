George Burr Gates

October 21, 1932 - August 21, 2020

"And ever had it been known that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation."

George B. Gates, 87, of Kalama passed away August 21, 2020 at Hospice. He was born October 21, 1932 in Kelso, to Harley and Pauline (Schrieber) Gates.

George graduated from Kalama Elementary through High School in 1952. Military service is Army. Spent 2 years in Korean War. Part of '53' and all of '54' and part of '55'. He retired from "Pope and Talbot" (Plywood Plant) as an excellent driver after 27 years. he also worked at Reynolds until he retired from there (12 years).

He was a man of many talents, playing basketball for "Kalama" while in High School.

After he had a family, he went to all of his sons games. He continued to go to all grandchildren's games as well.

George never stopped going to games, he went for the other kids, to support "Kalama Youth". He was one of the Chinook "Elders".

George loved to do taxidermy, fish and hunt when younger. Ride around in woods as he got older. Skilled grafter with trees, misc. pollinating things. He worked with mason bees. "Long Beach" was one of his special places. Even if he could only stay for the day. He loved to drive, always, enjoyed all of nature, was hooked on birds and he knew about all their names.

The friendships George made throughout his life were so special to him. He stayed in touch with most of them for as long as he could. George looked forward to the classmates from "High School" dinners and visits each month. They all stayed close to each other. True friends.

He married Beverly J. Ackerman, Dec. 14, 1956, in Kalama, Wash. Later they divorced but stayed friends for 65 years. He went on to marry his childhood "sweetheart" in between those years, Marlene Jamison.

They had many happy years together, until she passed away. George had strong work ethics and love for his family, children, grandchildren and great - grandchildren. Those things will live on. All his efforts and teaching will not be forgotten. He was one of a kind. He had a compassionate heart, which he tried not to show sometimes. Loved to argue, he always won.

George is survived by son Gary Gates, son John Gates, daughter Arlene Harkleroad, brother Ron Gates, sister Marge Nimo. He is preceded in death by daughter June Purtteman and sister Barbara Wymore.

Our dear one, G.B., will never be forgotten. Thank you God, for loaning him to us, as long as you did.