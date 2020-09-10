Monte G. Moore

December 14, 1957 - September 3, 2020

Monte G. Moore of Mossyrock, Wash., passed away on September 3rd at the age of 62 at Providence St. Peters Hospital in Olympia, Wash. He was born on December 14, 1957 to Bob and Deloris Moore (Petersen) in Longview, Wash. Monte Graduated from Castle Rock High school in 1976. While attending high school Monte worked at the Kelso Airport and was able to earn his pilot's license. Since the early 80's Monte was very active in the Morton Loggers Jubilee. Monte met Linda Edwards and they were married in Kelso in 1985 and started their family. Monte was quietly passionate about his family, life, and work.

Monte worked as a logger and heavy equipment operator. He worked for Champion, Horsley Construction, Teter & Keatley, Balmelli Construction, Stan Palmer, and the last several years Donnie Steele for Steele Trucking.

Some of the Monte's interests included traveling, especially to Hawaii, Reno, and Bend, Oregon. He also loved snow and water skiing, kayaking, spending time driving around the woods and gardening. He had a way with animals, especially his cats. He enjoyed ribbing anyone who would be a good victim.

Monte is preceded in death by his mom Deloris Moore and an infant brother. Surviving him is his loving wife, Linda Moore; son, Adam Moore; daughter, Whitney Moore, his father; Bob Moore, sisters; Denise (Steve) Edwards and Diane (Dennis) Kilgore, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Morton Loggers Jubilee Arena, 451 Knittles Way, Morton, Wash., on September 11th at 11am, a reception will follow. Pastor John Wingerter will officiate. Monte will be forever loved and missed.