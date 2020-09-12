Karen Marie McGeary

March 27, 1953 - August 5, 2020

Karen Marie McGeary, passed away in Winlock on August, 5, 2020 at the age of 67. Karen was brought into the world by Patrick and Joan McGeary in Longview, Wash., on March 27, 1953. Karen graduated from Winlock High School in 1972 and worked many jobs over the years, but retired as an in home caregiver.

As an animal lover, and in addition to helping animals, Karen loved horseback riding and watching Lipizzaner and Cavalluna horseshows. Her other interests included beach combing for shells, watching old movies, antiquing, listening to symphony and reading. She was an extremely talented painter who also loved crocheting.

Karen was compassionate, energetic, and adventurous, she was always ready for a road trip or to go get ice-cream or go to the library. Karen "Ohmie" loved spending time with her family, renting movies and camping out with the grandkids. She had a feisty temper and was passionate about her views but had a good heart and will be missed by all who loved her.

Surviving Karen is her mother, Joan McGeary; Brothers, Pat Jr. (June), and Mark; Sisters, Lora (Dennis) and Kathy; her lifelong childhood friend who was like a sister to her, Shirley (Larry) Sharp; Daughter, Susan Powell-Shannon (Chad Shannon); Grandchildren, Cassandra Powell (Shawn Lane), Gage Powell, Layce Shannon, Madysen Powell, Garret Shannon, Glade Shannon; Great Grandchildren, Jaxon Lane, Ellie Newman, Carter Lane; Uncle, Tex Jacobs; and many cousins, nieces & nephews. Preceding her are a sister Jo Ann, her father Patrick, a son-in-law Charlesuddy Powell IV & many other loved ones.

At Karen's request, there will not be a service held. In honor of her memory, memorial contributions can be made to local animal shelters: Lewis County, 560 Centralia Alpha Rd., Chehalis, WA 98532, or Cowlitz County, 909 Columbia Blvd., Longview, WA 98632.