Betty Cliffton

October 11, 1933 - September 5, 2020

Betty was born Oct 11,1933 to Anna B and Harry Haze Hixson. She attended school in Grants Pass Ore., until their move to Longview where she graduated from R.A. Long in 1951. She married Harvey Cliffton April 5, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church and continued to be member until her passing.

Betty led a very active life until her health slowed her down in 2017. She was very actively involved in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts during the 60's & 70's. She worked the Election Boards for many years. Square Dancing was a big part of her life for over 50 years where her and Harvey held many different offices. In 1976 Betty designed the WA State Square Dance dress for the National Convention, she was the sewing editor for the Footnote magazine & Washington State Square Dance Recording Secretary. She loved camping/traveling with their trailer in tow, especially with square dance friends where there were many campouts. She was very active in Trinity Lutheran Church where she helped with the newsletter and was very active with the hospitality group. Betty was also the keeper of statistics for the class of 1951, and was involved with the planning of class reunions. Special travels included many trips to the coast, several trips to Florida where she met her long time Cuban Pen Pal Elsa of 70+ years, Mississippi River Cruise, Hawaii, and in the last few years Betty and her daughter took several cruises. Caribbean, Alaska and last December to the Mexican Rivera. At 83 years of age Debra got her to kayak in Lake Sacajawea and take a trip to Disneyland where she was like a kid in a candy store. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Betty is survived by 2 children son Daniel Cliffton (Cheryl) and daughter Debra Stein; four grandchildren: Jennifer Albright-Burns (Randy) Travis Albright; Jeremiah Cliffton and Aaron Cliffton (Melissa) 10 great grandchildren, Olive & Freya Albright; Zachary, Kyla, Mia, Oasis, Aries, River, Jerry & McKinley Cliffton. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Harvey, 4 brothers and great granddaughter Addy-Jo Cliffton and special friend Vern Burch

A Celebration of Life will be held September 17, 2020 11 am at Trinity Lutheran Church. Cremation has taken place and private interment will be held at a later date. Part of her ashes will be spread out to sea. Memorial contributions may be made to Community House, Columbia Theater or Trinity Lutheran Church.