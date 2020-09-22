Jeffrey Paul Washburn

May 15, 1957 - September 8, 2020

It is with great sadness the family of Jeff P. Washburn announces his passing, at his home on Sept. 8, 2020. Jeff was born on May 15, 1957, in Lewiston, Idaho. He was the son of George & Jean Washburn of Longview Wash., & moved to Longview with his family from Spokane in the 2nd Grade. He returned to Spokane on a track scholarship to attend one year of college before acceptance into the Union Pipefitter Apprenticeship in Longview Wash., where he built NORPAC #1&2. In 1995, he met the love of his life, Teresa Lynn Strange, married in 2000, Jeff's proudest moment was when his one and only son Jeffery G. Washburn was born. Jeff always had wanted to a family but was 20 years' behind his peers' schedule. He loved his son & wife with his whole heart, they were his whole life. Jeff enjoyed the outdoors, camping, spending time with his wife and son, especially watching his son play sports'. Jeff was a great father and husband, he was a good man, & a friend to many. He always tried to do the right thing. He was a local labor leader & settled many problems to keeping peace& harmony. He was Employed as a Pipefitter Business Agent for Local 26, He served as President of the LKB&CT Council & CWL Council. Jeff was instrumental during the Longshore EGT Labor dispute & went to jail for the cause. Jeff was a self-taught accomplished musician & played lead guitar for Blue Monday & The Brass Knuckles. Jeff's amazing strength & attitude was shown as he fought biliary duct cancer for almost five years'. Jeff is survived by his wife Teresa Washburn, son Jeffrey Washburn (19), sister Sue Lindsey & Steve Washburn.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the 2021 CWL Council Labor Day picnic.