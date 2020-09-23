Dan Lee Campbell

August 15, 1936- August 30, 2020

Dan was born August 15, 1936, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to Glenn H. and Lola M. Campbell. He grew up mostly in the Toutle, Washington, area and graduated from Toutle Lake High School in 1954. While a student at Washington State College in 1956, he married Joanne Marie Dillinger of Castle Rock. After the birth of their first son, Clinton, and Dan's graduation in 1958, they moved to Greenbelt, Maryland, where he worked as a Wildlife Biologist, first with the U.S. Department of the Interior, then the U.S. Department of Agriculture, specializing in pioneering research on controlling animal damage to tree seedlings. His other children, sons, Brooke, Eric, and Kevin, and daughter, Colleen, were all born in Olympia. In 1965, they built a home in Littlerock area, where they lived for over 55 years.

Dan was devoted to his family. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed going on road trips with the family and, in later years, with just he and Joanne. In retirement, Dan continued his interest in protecting tree seedlings from animal damage, and invented Seadust ® Wildlife Controllant for use on trees and other plants.

Dan passed away August 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Joanne; his children, Clinton, Brooke (Esther), Eric (Erika), Colleen (Tim) Touhey, and Kevin (Kathy); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Ken (Lindy) Campbell; sisters - in - law, Lorna Campbell and Lois Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Henry, Allan, and David Campbell.