Byron Lloyd Will

November 1, 1934 - August 19, 2020

Byron Lloyd Will was born a twin with his sister Barbara on November 1, 1934, to Iris Lumber and Emiel Will at Emanuel Hospital in Portland Oregon. He made a life in Castle Rock and lived it fully to the age of 85. He was a high school graduate that served in both the Navy and the Army. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy. He worked in retail, a lumber yard and eventually a skilled craftsman and pipe-fitter for Weyerhaeuser, retiring after 35 years. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Keith. He also leaves behind daughters Wendy, Tracy (husband Jeff Edgell) and son Tork. Grandkids: Chase, wife Susan, Colter, wife Katie, Chance, Emily and Breanna with 8 Great Grandchildren.