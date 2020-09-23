Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Byron Lloyd Will

Byron Lloyd Will

November 1, 1934 - August 19, 2020

Byron Lloyd Will was born a twin with his sister Barbara on November 1, 1934, to Iris Lumber and Emiel Will at Emanuel Hospital in Portland Oregon. He made a life in Castle Rock and lived it fully to the age of 85. He was a high school graduate that served in both the Navy and the Army. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy. He worked in retail, a lumber yard and eventually a skilled craftsman and pipe-fitter for Weyerhaeuser, retiring after 35 years. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Keith. He also leaves behind daughters Wendy, Tracy (husband Jeff Edgell) and son Tork. Grandkids: Chase, wife Susan, Colter, wife Katie, Chance, Emily and Breanna with 8 Great Grandchildren.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.