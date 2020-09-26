Arvid D. Shaw

July 22, 1935 - September 23, 2020

Arvid D. Shaw peacefully passed away September 23, 2020. He was born to Hobart and Eloise Shaw on July 22, 1935 in Bertha, Minn. Arvid had graduated from Seaside, Oregon and then went into the Army. On August 15, 1953 Arvid married his High School sweetheart Mary Ellen Nott, they spent many wonderful years together. She had passed away on April 25, 2007. Arvid then met the second love of his life Muriel Hash who he married on May 7, 2011. They spent the rest of his days loving each other and cherishing the time they had.

Arvid was a well known man in Castle Rock, Wash., he had ran Arv's Chevron from 1973 - 1988 and then switched the title to Arv's Service & Muffler. He was a Cowlitz Game and Angler, Sons of Norway, and was a life member of the NRA. He was also a City Councilman for Castle Rock. He was a man who loved working on carpentry projects of all kinds, clam digging, was a avid hunter with son - in - law Mike Mask, and was a scout leader years ago.

Arvid was a family man, he loved his family more than anything. He was a gentle spirit, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Arvid is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lujean Moranville, Elaine Burnham and his first wife Mary E. Nott Shaw. He is survived by his wife, daughter Barbara Mask (Mike) of Elizabeth City, N. C.,, son Jim Shaw of Castle Rock, Wash., step son Ken Hash (Kim) of Longview, Wash., step son Dale Hash (Terri) of Richland, Wash., stepdaughter Kathy Warner of Hermiston, Ore., four grandchildren Jennifer (James) Tarragano, and Jessica (Wayne) Writesel, four great grandchildren Makenzie, Noah, Mary and Eden, all from North Carolina. 15 step grandchildren, 33 step great grandchildren, and 11 step great great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held for Arvid on Monday September 28, 2020 from 3 - 5 at Hubbard Funeral Home.