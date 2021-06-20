Menu
Alan Dean "Big Al" Basso
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Alan Dean Basso "Big Al"

October 23, 1961 - November 27, 2020

Alan Dean Basso "Big Al" was born October 23, 1961 in Longview, Wash., to Viljo and Kallie (Kockritz) Basso. Alan graduated from Kalama High School and later Washington State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. He also earned an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Protection Technology from Portland Community College, as well as EMT and paramedic certifications through the Washington State Department of Health.

Alan's first job was at Reds Tires while attending high school. Then, Alan went on to have a 36-year firefighting career including five years as a seasonal firefighter with the Department of Natural Resources, one year with Washington State University, over two years with Kalama Fire as a career firefighter, 21 years as a Kalama Fire volunteer and captain and more than 21 years as a firefighter and lieutenant for the Longview Fire Department.

Alan was a port commissioner at the Port of Kalama for eight years and garnered a long-list of accomplishments for which he will be remembered. The development and construction of the new Port Office and Interpretive Center, McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge and Haydu Park are among the highlights in his storied run at the Port of Kalama. Alan's leadership at the Port helped create a remarkable period of growth that enhanced the City of Kalama's livability-an achievement he was incredibly proud of.

Alan was a quintessential small-town guy with a heart matched only by his larger-than-life personality. A towering pillar of his community. He also served as a substitute teacher for Kalama School District and a part time county juvenile detention officer. Alan would often volunteer his time in support of youth fundraiser's, especially those involving his hometown Kalama Chinooks. Alan was proud of his involvement with Operation Warm Coats for Kids. His passion for helping area kids was legendary and nearly equal to his love for the Washington State Cougars-his favorite team. His extraordinary dedication to community service will never be forgotten. Alan's integrity, humility and sense of humor endeared him to generations of people. He was authentically himself, always. He was the true embodiment of a public servant, as he so often demonstrated through his career in fire service, work with schools and his leadership as an elected official.

Alan loved spending time with his family and friends, WSU football, trips to Hawaii, camping, traveling and teasing the girls in the family.

Alan is survived by Vicky, his wife of 25 years, daughter Brittany, brother Dan (Cindy) Basso, father (mother)in-law Allen and Kathryn Huffman, sisters-in-law Pix Basso, Ginger (Dan) Goodrich, Melissa Huffman and Jaime (Jake) Baker, nieces and nephews Laurie (Robert) Holden, Brandon Basso, Viljo (Autumn) Basso, Keith Arik (Gretchen) Basso, Joseph (Amanda) Huffman, Devyn Scallan, Letitia Huffman and Masen Baker, and great-nieces and nephews Mariah, David, Ezra, Mia, Alex and Addie.

Alan is preceded in death by his parents, Viljo and Kallie Basso, brother David Basso, Granny and Papa Walker and nephew Keigan Baker.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a continuation of "Big Al's" charitable work within the communities of Longview and Kalama.

For Longview, donations can be made to:

Longview Firefighters House Fund

Attn: Al Basso Memorial

536 Oregon Way

Longview, WA 98632

For Kalama:

Kalama Volunteer Firefighters Association

PO Box 293

Kalama, WA 98625

Alan's celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2pm at the Port of Kalama Amphitheater. Please bring a lawn chair, and wear Hawaiian, Jimmy Buffet or WSU Cougars attire to help us celebrate an extraordinary man who was dedicated to our community.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 20, 2021.
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Port of Kalama Amphitheater
WA
Great guy loved to be a jokester. Will miss you
Cheryl and Brian West
Family
June 23, 2021
Alan will be greatly missed. He was a very specail person. I loved talking to him in school. So many laughs. He was one of the great ones.
Bob Caldwell
Friend
June 20, 2021
It was an honor to call Alan my friend. Rest in peace my friend!
Dale Harding
School
June 20, 2021
Miss that sweet face. Always happy to see him for the years I took my preschool to the Fire department. He was always there to sub for Erv while I was going through cancer treatment. We could always rely on him. A great guy and so giving. Someone so many will never forget
Bonnie Stein
Friend
June 20, 2021
