Allan Edward Henderson

Oct. 3, 1930 - Dec. 18, 2021

Allan Edward Henderson found peace on December 18th, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born on October 3rd, 1930 in Sherman, Oklahoma to Ralph and Lula Henderson. He grew up in Oklahoma, along with his older brother, Alvin. After he lost his father at the age of 10, he helped on the family farm until taking a job with the railroad. Although he enjoyed his time with the railroad and the many adventures he had with his friends during that time, he tired of the dust and longed for an adventure. Knowing he had an aunt on the West Coast, he took off with two of his friends and ended up in Longview in 1948. His friends returned to Oklahoma, but he decided to stay.

In 1950, he met Charlotte Puvogel and they were married in 1951. Charlotte often said she had always wanted to find a man who had a mustache and a convertible. Allan fit the bill. Together, they raised four children, Gary, Brian, Laura and Lisa. Allan first worked for LongBell and then Longview Fibre Company, retiring as a Machine Tender in 1991.

Allan had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and road trips with family and friends. He was a handyman extraordinaire, teaching his sons many skills. Allan's favorite hobby was woodworking and he always shared his handiwork. It was well known he collected every tool known to man (x3) and built a large shop to store it all. He liked to read, especially Westerns, loved to travel, enjoyed rodeos, riding his tractor, raising Black Angus cattle, and was always happy to show off his latest pair of cowboy boots. His favorite music was old Country Western tunes and Gospel, often tapping his toe to the music. He loved family gatherings and socializing with friends. He truly was the life of the party!

Allan and Charlotte had a loving marriage for 70 years and, in all that time, he never forgot to give her a card and a box of candy every Valentine's Day. He often shared how proud he was of his children and how much he loved his grandkids, as well as how lucky he was to have us all in his life.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Alvin, grandson, Mark, and great-grandson, Jordan. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, children Gary (Wanda) Henderson, Brian (Kimberly) Henderson, Laura (John) Hatton, Lisa Amick, grandchildren Andrea (Dale) Jenkins, Dara (Che) Haluapo, Amanda Egan, Joel (Noela) Hatton, Mason Amick, Malloryann Amick, 6 great-grandchildren, sister-in-laws Betty Henderson and Connie Puvogel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Internment will be on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org) or Providence SoundHomeCare and Hospice, 4200 6th Ave SE, Suite 201, Lacey, WA 98503.