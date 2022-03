In Memory of Andrea Lynn Hall-Hamilton

October 7, 1971 - March 4, 2020

God called you home one year ago tonight. Born in Longview and lived in Kelso and Longview until 1986, when she moved to Federal Way. Went to Washington Elementary, Mint Valley and Cascade Middle School. You are so loved and missed.

Left to grieve, mom Sandi Richards, brother Kevin L Hall, niece Isabella Hall, one aunt and lots of cousins.

Until we meet again.