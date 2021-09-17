Anita F. Webster

1937 - Sept. 17, 2020

Anita F. Webster, 83 of Castle Rock, WA, passed away at the Family's Farm on September 17th, 2020.

Beloved Mother, Grand and Great Grand Mother. Active and proud member of her community. Graduate of Buhl High School in ID, with a bachelor's degree in Accounting/Bookkeeping.

Seventeen years as a 4-H Leader in Cowlitz County. Then judged Baking, Sewing, Canning and Photography for the local Fairs and various contests around the state.

Led a Jr Rifle Club becoming a Training Councilor, Certified Rifle and Shotgun Instructor. Teaching Hunters Education for 30 years in Region 5, later becoming a Benefactor Member with the NRA. Kept scoreboard for 23 years at the PITA State Shoot, with 19 years keeping scoreboard with the Pacific International Trap Association, Pacific Grand Shoots till they computerized their systems. During this time, she managed to get in a few rounds herself trap shooting to take Regional Winner for the Olympic Games in 1970, was runner-up 1991 and Washington State Handicap Champion in 1992. Trap Shooting was one of her passions, she enjoyed every chance she got.

Fifty year member and Master of the of the Silver Lake Grange till 2016/17. Life Member of the Sunnyside Grange in Castle Rock. 7th Degree Member with the National Grange: 1991-99 was Women's Activity Director and later became the Washington State Grange Lecturer, in charge of education for over 60,000 members, traveling extensively all over the State of Washington, visiting all 39 counties and many of the 375 subordinate Granges. In 1991 and 1992 she was honored with the Lecturer of Merit Award at National Grange – first in the nation. Started a Dictionary Program for Grade Schools that continues to this day.

When the Kids grew up, she decided she had too much time on her hands and became a very active member with the Kelso Eagles, 39 years. Serving in the following Positions: State Chairman, serving two terms as Madam President, District Deputy, Secretary for State 25 Member Club for several years, and holding the Secretary Office till 2015/16. Gambling Chairman a number of years, ensuring Bingo was set up and ran weekly. Set up and put in numerous hour's at coffee breaks for them over the years, and always helping in the kitchens.

Let us not forget: Fundraiser Chairman helping to Write Grants for all the charities, organizations and causes which she and others championed and raised monies for during her years as an Eagle.

Anita and Jack received various honors over the years – Citizens of the Year for the Castle Rock Community, Youth Leadership awards including being honored by the 4-H Leaders Council. Was honored to be presented with the Youth Training and Leadership Award by the NRA at a yearly Awards Dinner held at the NRA headquarters, and was very pleased to of had dinner with Charlton Heston.

When her husband Jack passed in 2002 it slowed her down for a bit. But she stayed active with her constant companionog; Minnie at her side, in the Grange, Eagles and Trap Shooting with the Cowlitz Gun Club where she kept score was Secretary and did the bookkeeping. March of 2007 it was at the Gun Club where Anita and Joe Morgan started on their grand journey together. She became came a member of the First Christian Church of Chehalis and traveled the US going to High School and Military Reunions as their health allowed. In late 2016 her health declined after a fall in a parking lot and cracking her head on the curb. 2017 brought a diagnosis of dementia and the work and play slowed down to just family functions, birthdays and the occasional dinner out.

Survived by: Partner; Joe Morgan. Son; Duane (Charla) Mock, Daughters; Ginger (Tobby) Jones, Carrie Webster-Henry. 7 Grandchildren; Sara (Guy) Whatley, Brynn (Gabe) Lovingfoss, Amanda (Jarred) Sherrill, Nancy (Zach) Reyes, Brandy (Edward) Jenkins, Noah (Anna) Mock, and Shannon Curry, 20 Great grandchildren, Brother; Morris (Mandy) Lehman. Sisters; Nancy (Jerry) Duffy, Arlene (Bob) Shriek. Nephew; Dennis Thaete, Cousins and many friends. Preceding her in death are her Parents, Husbands; Les Mock & Jack Webster, and two sons Brian and David Mock.

Cremation has taken place at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens. Grave side service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday September 18th, 2021 at the Silver Lake Cemetery. Followed by a Celebration of Life; with potluck 3:00 PM at the Silver Lake Grange Hall, 3104 Spirit Lake Highway Castle Rock, WA 98611.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to Community Home Health and Hospice, 1035 11th Avenue, Longview, WA 98632

Come celebrate her life. Take a moment to write out what you might like to say so you can share your favorite memories and stories. Prepare your favorite dish to share at the potluck as this was one of the things she would have enjoyed.

We will have the coffee brewing and water chilled. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up at the Hall. Please wear masks.