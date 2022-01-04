Menu
Anne Gyllenberg
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Anne Gyllenberg

Jun. 25, 1936 - Dec. 17, 2021

Anne Gyllenberg died peacefully at Community Home Health and Hospice Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 85. A lifelong resident of Longview, Anne was the beloved daughter of Dr. And Mrs. William Gyllenberg. She attended Longview schools, Kessler Elementary and R.A. Long High School, graduating from Annie Wright Seminary in Tacoma, Washington in 1954. A graduate of Washington State University with a major in journalism, her first post graduate job was with the Oregonian newspaper in Portland, Oregon.

Anne thoroughly enjoyed seeing the world and after several years of traveling with a Portland travel agency, she became a travel agent herself. She moved back to Longview to work with the Hadley Travel Agency and to be closer to family and friends. She excelled at her job because of her social skills, love of travel, great memory and fine attention to detail.

Anne was very outgoing, making friends everywhere she went. She was loyal to her R.A. Long and Annie Wright classmates, rarely missing a class reunion and in recent years made new friends where she lived at Delaware Plaza. Her "family" at Emmanuel Lutheran Church was very precious to her.

She is survived by cousins Carol White of Kenmore, Washington and Pam Simon of Tucson, Arizona.

Memorial services for Anne will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 Kessler Blvd., Longview.


Published by The Daily News on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
2218 Kessler Blvd, Longview, WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Anne, though ahead of me at Annie Wright, always remembered me and was outgoing and gracious to me. She will be well remembered by her friends!
Elisabeth (Betsey ) Minthorn
Family
March 18, 2022
I met Anne at the Better Bones and Balance class taught by Judy Bain at Youth and Family Link. Anne was a delightful and pleasant person to visit with.
Jerry Sorrell
Friend
January 6, 2022
As a Koelsch Communities bus driver, I quickly became happy to see Anne on my transportation schedule. She was always pleasant and cheerful. All the drivers will miss her.
Wayne Nelson
Work
January 5, 2022
Jordan Hardin
January 5, 2022
Jordan Hardin
January 5, 2022
I will miss Anne! She was the sweetest woman! It wont be the same without her!
Jordan Hardin
January 5, 2022
I loved Ann so much! She was do kind and loving to our entire family! I will miss this beautiful child of God!
Pam alexander
January 5, 2022
Anne and I met through the Southwest Washington Symphony Auxillary many years ago. I was drawn to her ready smile and quick wit. She was a real lady.
Judy Allen
January 4, 2022
