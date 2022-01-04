Anne Gyllenberg

Jun. 25, 1936 - Dec. 17, 2021

Anne Gyllenberg died peacefully at Community Home Health and Hospice Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 85. A lifelong resident of Longview, Anne was the beloved daughter of Dr. And Mrs. William Gyllenberg. She attended Longview schools, Kessler Elementary and R.A. Long High School, graduating from Annie Wright Seminary in Tacoma, Washington in 1954. A graduate of Washington State University with a major in journalism, her first post graduate job was with the Oregonian newspaper in Portland, Oregon.

Anne thoroughly enjoyed seeing the world and after several years of traveling with a Portland travel agency, she became a travel agent herself. She moved back to Longview to work with the Hadley Travel Agency and to be closer to family and friends. She excelled at her job because of her social skills, love of travel, great memory and fine attention to detail.

Anne was very outgoing, making friends everywhere she went. She was loyal to her R.A. Long and Annie Wright classmates, rarely missing a class reunion and in recent years made new friends where she lived at Delaware Plaza. Her "family" at Emmanuel Lutheran Church was very precious to her.

She is survived by cousins Carol White of Kenmore, Washington and Pam Simon of Tucson, Arizona.

Memorial services for Anne will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 Kessler Blvd., Longview.