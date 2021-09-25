Menu
Arlis William "Billy" Ridenour
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road
Longview, WA

Arlis "Billy" William Ridenour

Mar. 31, 1977 - Sep. 6, 2021

Arlis, aka Billy Melton, graduated from Castle Rock High School, class of 1996. He was an award winning wrestler with the CR Wrestling Team, in his youth and an alumni of the CRHS Football team. He enjoyed drawing, hiking, camping, fishing, traveling, cooking, laughter and spending time with family and friends. Arlis was a Sous Chef by trade; as well as a natural comedian with a heart of gold for those closest to him. We will always remember his comical voices, love and loyalty.

His viewing will be Sept. 27th and 28th from 10AM-4PM and there will be a graveside Memorial Service in his honor on Oct 4th at 11AM Steele Chapel on Mount Solo Rd, Longview.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
WA
Sep
28
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
WA
Oct
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Steele Chapel
Mount Solo Rd, Longview, WA
Funeral services provided by:
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This is so heart breaking to have to say good bye to you Arlis..I would have bet you would have outlasted us all..The struggle is real my friend..Until we meet again R.I.P
Melissa Murray
Friend
September 26, 2021
