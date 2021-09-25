Arlis "Billy" William Ridenour

Mar. 31, 1977 - Sep. 6, 2021

Arlis, aka Billy Melton, graduated from Castle Rock High School, class of 1996. He was an award winning wrestler with the CR Wrestling Team, in his youth and an alumni of the CRHS Football team. He enjoyed drawing, hiking, camping, fishing, traveling, cooking, laughter and spending time with family and friends. Arlis was a Sous Chef by trade; as well as a natural comedian with a heart of gold for those closest to him. We will always remember his comical voices, love and loyalty.

His viewing will be Sept. 27th and 28th from 10AM-4PM and there will be a graveside Memorial Service in his honor on Oct 4th at 11AM Steele Chapel on Mount Solo Rd, Longview.