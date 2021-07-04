Auburn Doran Galloway

August 13, 1930 - June 21, 2021

"All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be." Psalms 139:16b

Auburn Doran Galloway, 90, passed away June 21, 2021 at Longview Hospice Center. The same place his sweetheart of 66 years died in 2018.

He was born in Foss, Okla., to Charles and Hazel Galloway, becoming the 10th of 11 children. He moved west with his family in 1936. He graduated from Kalama High School in 1948. He attended Northwest Nazarene College until he was drafted by the Army in 1950. He was stationed in California and then transferred to El Paso, Tex., for Radar training. It was there that he met and married Evelyn Clausen on March 22, 1952. They returned to Kalama in 1953, where he resided until his death. He had five children, Steve of Bellingham, Wash., Greg of Nampa, Idaho, Rene of Kalama, Wash., Stan of Mathias, W.Va., and Shana of Green River, Wyo. He is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren and 12 great grand children.

Auburn worked most of his working career at LongFibre, retiring in 1993. He was a longtime member of the Kalama Church of the Nazarene, where he served faithfully in many positions. He loved the Lord with all his heart, and raised his family by his example to do the same. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends whenever possible, playing games, reading/watching westerns, gardening, hunting, or just being outdoors. He was always working on projects, or tinkering and fixing things.

Auburn is proceeded in death by his wife Evelyn, one granddaughter,his parents, six brothers and four sisters. He was the last remaining child of Charles and Hazel Galloway. Graveside service will be July 9,2021 at 11:00 at Kalama Cemetery.